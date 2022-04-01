CHILDERSBURG, Ala. (WIAT) — A car crash on Highway 280 left three people injured Friday afternoon.

According to Childersburg Fire and Rescue, authorities were called just before 5 p.m. to the scene of an auto accident with injuries on Highway 280 at Center Hill Chevron. Upon arrival, they realized there were three victims, but one person was still trapped inside the vehicle.

One adult was airlifted to UAB Hospital, another was transported to UAB Hospital by ambulance, and a child was transported to Children’s Hospital following the accident. The extent of their injuries is unknown.

No other information is available at this time.