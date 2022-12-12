BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are recovering in the hospital after being shot in Bessemer Monday morning.

According to Lt. Christian Clemons with the Bessemer Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 700 block of Southgate Lane on the call of three people shot around 7:50 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers found the victims suffering from gunshot wounds. Clemons said that he does not believe any of the injuries are life-threatening.

Clemons also reported that there is no threat to the public.