BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — First responders treated several people for injuries following a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 65 Monday morning.

According to Battalion Chief Jackie Hicks with the Birmingham Fire and Rescue Service, four people were involved in the accident. Three patients were transported to UAB Hospital in critical condition.

The accident occurred on I-65 North at the 3rd Avenue North exit. No other information is available at this time.

Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.