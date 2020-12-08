3 women shot in Norwood neighborhood, hospitalized with severe injuries

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities are investigating a shooting in which three women were found shot in a vehicle Tuesday afternoon in the Norwood neighborhood of Birmingham.

Around 2:20 p.m., local agencies were dispatched to 13th Court and 19th Street North where the three women were found with gunshot wounds. Police were also investigating in the area of 12th Avenue and 19th Street North where the shooting actually happened, Sgt. Rod Mauldin said.

WATCH

Of the three women shot, two are in critical condition and one is suffering from non-life threatening injuries, DeJarnett said. Each victim was transported to the hospital.

No suspects are in custody.

This is a developing story, which CBS 42 will update as new information is available.