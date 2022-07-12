GADSDEN, Ala. (AP) — Three firefighters battling a blaze at a house in Alabama were hurt early Tuesday when they fell through a floor in the burning building.

Alabama news outlets report that the Gadsden Fire Department said the three dropped an estimated 10 to 12 feet.

They were among five firefighters injured in the effort to bring a house fire in Gadsden’s Country Club area under control.

The fire department said three of the injured were taken to hospitals. “The firefighters were treated and released and are doing well,” the department said.