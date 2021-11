CLAY COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three family pets lost their lives in a house fire that happened in Clay County Saturday afternoon.

Chief Wesley Sparks with the Shiloh Fire Department said that the front of the house was fully involved when they arrived. The fire quickly moved through the rest of the house resulting in a complete loss of the structure.

The fire happened around 2:50 p.m. and the cause is currently unknown.