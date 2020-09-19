3 cyclists hit by car in Mountain Brook

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WIAT) — Three cyclists were struck by a car Saturday in Mountain Brook, but none were severely injured.

According to Mountain Brook Fire Chief Chris Mullins, the crash happened sometime after 11 a.m. on Mountain Brook Parkway near Overhill Road. One cyclist reportedly went onto the hood of the car, striking the windshield and causing it to crack.

The cyclists were taken to nearby hospitals with injuries that were not life-threatening. The circumstances around the crash are being investigated.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

TRENDING STORIES

CBS 42 Cares

See more on CBS 42 Cares page