3 children taken at gunpoint in Jefferson County are safe, officials say

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — Three children are safe after state troopers and the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office say they were abducted by their non-custodial mother at gunpoint from a home in Jefferson County Friday afternoon.

Officials say 5-year-old twins Heavenly and Heaven Brown, and their younger sibling, 2-year-old Blessing Nail, were taken. An emergency missing child alert was issued shortly after 1:30 p.m. by the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.

The non-custodial mother accused of taking the kids, identified by officials as Derick Brown, is in custody after a chase ended in a crash in the 900 block of Pike Road. Officials say no one was injured in the crash.

Brown is facing three counts of kidnapping in the first degree. She has been booked into the Jefferson County Jail; her bond is set at $90,000.

Thank you to all who shared the emergency missing child alert prior to the children being located safely.