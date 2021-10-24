3 children, 2 adults injured after vehicle crashes into sign on Carraway Blvd.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Three children and two adults were injured Sunday afternoon when their vehicle struck a sign on Carraway Boulevard while traveling at a high rate of speed.

The incident occurred in the 1900 block of Carraway Blvd. and involved a vehicle striking a pole at a service station. Chief Sebastian Carrillo said that the motor separated from the vehicle and caught fire after striking a second vehicle.

According to Sergeant Rodarius Mauldin, the accident may have originated as a domestic dispute.

“We do believe this incident was domestic in nature, which led to an accident,” he said. “We believe it was a domestic altercation taking place inside a vehicle which led to the accident.”

Mauldin said that a man and a woman were transported to UAB Hospital with serious injuries. He also said that one child suffered life-threatening injuries and was transported to Children’s of Alabama. The other two children had minor injuries. He said that the children are all under the age of ten.

