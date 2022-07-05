HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — Multiple fire departments are working to put out an apartment fire that injured three children and an adult Tuesday afternoon.

According to Assistant Chief Michael Bartlett of the Rocky Ridge Fire Department, the fire broke out at the Emerald Pointe Apartments in the 2100 block of Old Rocky Ridge Road around 12:20 p.m.

Three children were transported to Children’s of Alabama Hospital with unknown injuries. The adult suffered a leg fracture and was taken to a nearby hospital. No injuries to firefighters have been reported.

Crews will be going through the complex once the flames are out to see if there are any more victims. The Hoover Fire Department is assisting RRFD at this time.

The cause of the fire has yet to be determined. A fire broke out at the same apartment complex in December. The complex was called the Lory of Hoover at that time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.