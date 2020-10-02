3 charged in Piedmont High School fieldhouse assault incident

PIEDMONT, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people were arrested, including two juveniles, after Piedmont Police wrapped up a monthlong investigation regarding an incident that happened in the Piedmont High School fieldhouse.

On Aug. 28, 2020, around 1:45 p.m., Piedmont Police officers were dispatched to an address in the Piedmont police jurisdiction. While officers were on scene they were told by a 14-year-old resident at this location that he was “keyed” last fall on November 25 while at the field house at Piedmont High School, Piedmont Police Chief Freddie Norton said. When asked, the victim described that keying was when someone sticks a key into your anal area. The victim then told officers that two suspects held him down while another keyed him.

The victim also told officers that one of the original suspects on Monday, August 24, 2020, had told him that he was going to hold him down and key him with three keys, police say. Due to the nature of the accusation, the officers on scene notified the on-call investigator and Calhoun County DHR.

On Sept. 8, 2020, Chief Norton was contacted by the Piedmont City Schools because they had been notified about something happening in the field house. He informed them that the police department was about two weeks into an investigation of the same event. During that time, it was requested by the school to keep them as up to date as Piedmont Police Department could during the ongoing investigation and the school system would use police findings to determine their punishment under their Code of Conduct.

Piedmont Police Department investigators completed their investigation on September 25 and the case file was turned over to the District Attorneys Office and also Calhoun County Juvenile Court.

After reviewing the case file, the three suspects were charged with third-degree assault. on September 28, Bryson Gregg Ingram was arrested by the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office and released on bond. The two juvenile suspects were also notified of their charges. The District Attorneys will also present the case to Grand Jury to see if any additional charges will be added.

At this time the three defendants have been banned from Piedmont City School property or any events involving Piedmont City Schools. This case is still an ongoing investigation.

