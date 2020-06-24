3 arrested in shooting death of Bessemer man

BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Bessemer Police Department has arrested three suspects in connection to the shooting death of a man in Bessemer earlier this month.

Corey Dewayne Alexander, 20, was found suffering from a gunshot wound after an apparent assault on June 4. He was taken to UAB Hospital where he died from his injuries.

On Wednesday, Bessemer PD announced they had signed felony murder warrants against 22-year-old Khari Herbert (left), 21-year-old Christopher Cobb (middle), and 20-year-old Kenderous Rudolph Abercrombie. They are all being held on a $75,000 bond.

No other information has been released at this time. If you have any information regarding this case, you’re asked to contact Bessemer PD at (205) 425-2411.

LATEST POSTS