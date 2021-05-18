3 arrested in Jefferson County armed robbery last month

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three individuals on charges of first-degree robbery from an incident last month.

According to JCSO, Jaylin Ashford, 19, (left) Victoria Crumpton, 30, (middle) and Kontrell Crumpton, 27, (right) entered an apartment on Chace Lake Parkway on April 21 with two other unidentified suspects. They then confronted those living inside with firearms.

The suspects ordered the male victims to undress down to their undergarments and took valuable from them. One of the female victims was hit in the forehead with a firearm during this incident. The suspects then fled on foot.

Ashford had a relationship with the victims as they allowed Ashford to stay with them at the apartment before the robbery. JCSO says Ashford had become upset with the victims over a conversation about living arrangements. He then left and returned with the other four suspects and the incident took place.

All three arrested suspects have been charged with multiple crimes including robbery and theft. They are all being held at the Jefferson County Jail. Ashford and Kontrell Crumpton are being held on $266,000 bonds and Victoria Crumpton is being held on a $149,000 bond.