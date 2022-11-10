VESTAVIA HILLS, Ala. (WIAT) — Three people are under arrest and facing charges in connection with a shooting at Shades Mountain Baptist Church on November 6.

Vestavia Hills Police said the shooting happened around 3:09 p.m. at the church’s outdoor basketball court. One person was injured in the incident and taken to UAB Hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

On November 10, police announced Lameka Roshundra Cook, 49, David Jarrell Coleman, 24, and Timothy Earl Wynn III, 18, were charged in the shooting. Cook and Coleman were each charged with 2nd degree assault and two counts of 1st degree robbery. They are each being held on $10,000 bond.

Wynn is charged with 1st degree assault and two counts of 1st degree robbery. He is being held on $15,000 bond.

The three suspects are being held at the Vestavia Hills City Jail awaiting transfer to the Jefferson County Jail.