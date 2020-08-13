3 arrested in Alabaster apartment complex armed robbery

ALABASTER, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabaster Police Department has arrested three suspects who are connected to an armed robbery at an Alabaster apartment complex earlier this month.

20-year-old Jabrari Cordarian Cooper (right), 25-year-old Quanterrius Antwonine Horton (middle) and 20-year-old Karissa Chantel Jackson (left) are accused of armed robbery at the Trails f Alabaster apartment on Aug. 7. They are also facing drug charges.

“These are dangerous people who committed a dangerous crime,” Alabaster Police Chief Curtis Rigney said. “I commend those officers and detectives who worked tirelessly the last few days to get them off the streets. It was just a matter of time before someone was going to get hurt.”

All three suspects have been charged with first-degree robbery, unlawful possession of marijuana and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

Cooper has also been charged with carrying brass knuckles, unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possessing a forged instrument. He is being held on a $112,000 bond.

Horton is also being charged with carrying a pistol without a permit. He is being held on a $118,000 bond.

Jackson is being held on a $131,000 bond. She has also been charged with unlawful distribution of a controlled substance, unlawful possession of a controlled substance and possessing a forged instrument.

No other information has been released at this time.

