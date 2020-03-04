3 arrested for kidnapping, assaulting victims in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Walker County Sheriff’s Office has arrested three people who allegedly held two people against their will in their home and assaulted them.

According to WCSO, David Vandiver (left), Lillian Hines (middle) and Demetrice Hines (right) went to a residence on Monday in the Thach/Nauvoo area and forced two victims at gunpoint into a building located on their property.

The victims were tied up and physically assaulted. They were eventually able to get away and seek treatment. It was when the victims got to the hospital that authorities were called and an investigation began.

Investigators went tot he residence where the incident occurred and found two of the suspects and took them into custody. Authorities then found two pounds of marijuana at the residence along with a lab designed to grow marijuana.

WCSO then discovered that a third suspect was involved in the crimes and went back to the residence where they found the suspect hiding in the bathroom.

All three suspects are facing charges of robbery, kidnapping and assault. They are currently being held at the Walker County Jail.

