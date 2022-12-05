TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The transfer portal officially opened Monday and University of Alabama football is set to lose three more players.

Wide receiver JoJo Earle, offensive tackle Amari Kight and Tommy Brockermeyer are the latest Crimson Tide players to enter the portal. Earle comes as the biggest surprise, he played in 20 games in his two years at the Capstone. He caught 24 passes for 303 yards and two scores. He was an explosive wide-out who was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and the No. 6 wide receiver nationally, according to 247Sports.

Kight was the backup left tackle for the Crimson Tide this season and saw time in all 12 games. The redshirt junior was a top-rated offensive lineman out of Thompson High School. He was rated as a four-star and was the fifth best offensive lineman in Alabama, according to 247Sports.

Brockermeyer was a five-star recruit out of Texas. He was rated as the second best offensive tackle in the class of 2021 and the sixth best player nationally. He was redshirted during his freshman season and saw action in two games this season.