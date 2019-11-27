3 adults, 3 children taken to hospital after multiple-vehicle crash on I-59

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A multiple-vehicle crash has left three adults and three children injured Tuesday night.

The accident occurred on I-59 N and I-20 E near Exit 130.

According to Birmingham Fire, the three small children were ejected from the vehicles. All six victims were taken to the hospital for treatment.

The extent of the injuries has not been released. The cause of the crash has not been determined at this time.

No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.

