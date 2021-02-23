2nd passenger in plane that crashed in Cullman County dies

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A second person has died following injuries they sustained in a plane crash over the weekend in Cullman County.

Frederick Dawson Holloway, 74 from Cullman, died Monday night at UAB Hospital following injuries he sustained in a plane crash near the Cullman Regional Airport Saturday, according to the Cullman County Coroner’s Office.

A second passenger, 70-year-old John Sigman of Dyersburg, Tennessee, had died over the weekend.

Holloway and Sigman were the only two passengers in the plane. It is unclear who was piloting the aircraft at the time of the crash.

The crash is under investigation by the Federal Aviation Administration.