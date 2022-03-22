BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an inmate who was found dead in his cell at the Jefferson County Jail Tuesday morning.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, deputies found a 29-year-old inmate unresponsive in a cell at 5:02 a.m. Tuesday. It was reported that medical personnel responded and attended to the man, but they were unable to revive him.

JCSO says that the man, whose identity has not been released, was being held on the medical floor and was in a cell by himself. There were no signs of trauma or foul play.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is examining the body.