BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — An inmate at William E. Donaldson Correctional Facility died Thursday, the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office reported.

The inmate, a 28-year-old man whose name has yet to be released, was reportedly found unresponsive in his cell at 6:55 a.m. Thursday. By 7:12 p.m., he was pronounced dead.

The coroner’s officer reports that while no cause of death has been determined, no signs of trauma or foul play have been found.

The inmate’s name has been withheld until his family has been notified. The Alabama Department of Corrections is investigating the circumstances surrounding his death.