BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 26-year-old man was killed in a single-vehicle crash over the weekend in Birmingham.

According to state troopers, James B. Myers was killed when the truck he was driving ran off I-459 near I-20 and overturned. Troopers said Myers was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected.

Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s Highway Patrol Division continues to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.