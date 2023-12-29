MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The town of Blountsville has received a $250,000 grant to replace major parts of its municipal water line.

Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced the grant Friday, which includes funds to update a section more than 80 years old. The Appalachian Regional Commission will allow the Blountsville Utilities Board to change part of the water line along U.S. 231. Town leaders said that section of the water line is past its useful life and hard to maintain.

“Aging and outdated infrastructure present challenges to local utilities service through costly maintenance as well as limited capacity for growth,” Ivey said in a release. “This section of water line was installed at the same time the United States entered World War II. I am pleased to announce these grant funds to modernize and improve water service to many Blountsville residents and businesses.”

As part of the project, the original 8-inch cast iron water line along U.S. 231 between Park Drive and a new Family Dollar/Dollar Tree will be moved. The current line is in the backyard of houses fronting the highway.

The project will also reroute another part of the line from a tank to link with the system’s main part. Town officials said the new connection will diminish water line breaks. The project is set to enhance water service for 34 businesses and 25 households.

The Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs runs Alabama’s Appalachian Regional Commission program. The Appalachian Regional Commission’s goal is to build community capacity and strengthen economic growth in Appalachia.

“The Appalachian Regional Commission has proven its value by improving the quality of life in many Alabama towns, cities and counties whether it be infrastructure needs, enhancing education or helping to create jobs,” ADECA Director Kenneth Boswell said in a release. “ADECA is pleased to join Governor Ivey in supporting this project.”