250,000 views and counting: TikTok post by Birmingham author proposing Ruffner Treehouse Village goes viral

Author Randi Pink’s dream is to complete what she calls the Ruffner Treehouse Village. (Photo courtesy of Randi Pink)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A TikTok post by a Birmingham native proposing an “urban treehouse village” on land adjacent to Ruffner Mountain has gone viral.

Randi Pink, a writer of young adult fiction, posted the video on the social media app TikTok Sunday, and it has since garnered over 250,000 views and more than 22,000 likes.

In it, and in an interview with CBS 42, Pink expressed her desire to make her longtime dream come true. The dream? An urban “treehouse village” that she says would “provide a magical place for children to learn, grow food and breathe natural air.”

Pink, a single mother of two children — a four-year-old girl and a one-year-old boy — says she grew up in many places in and around the Magic City. She’s lived in Center Point, Titusville, Homewood, Hoover and Clay.

“I’m from Birmingham,” she said. “I am Birmingham.”

During her time in the city, though, and particularly when COVID-19 began to sweep the nation, Pink began to have a dream.

“During the pandemic, I was everything for my children,” Pink told CBS 42. “I was nurse, counselor and cafeteria worker. And during that time, I realized that our children just don’t really have a space to learn and grow outside of institutionalized education.”

Her dream — one to build what she’s calling Ruffner Treehouse Village — would change that, she says, and the dream is already beginning to take shape.

In March, Pink said she was on Zillow when she saw the perfect place to begin making her dream come to life.

“There was land for sale just next to Ruffner,” she said. “It was up for 45 minutes, and I told the agent I don’t even need to see it. I don’t need to do a survey.”

Pink immediately put a bid in for the land, and now it is hers: the future site of Ruffner Treehouse Village. Hers was no longer a dream deferred.

Her idea for the project, which she said is based conceptually on the Canneley Treehouse Village in Toledo, Ohio consists of building four 8-person treehouses, a 40-person meeting space and several treetop platforms for the facility.

“There are spaces around Birmingham that are magical, beautiful places,” she said. “I hope to be a part of improving this city even further.”

With this viral TikTok, and growing interest in the project, her dream is slowly becoming a reality.

Pink says that she is working on setting up a funding avenue for those interested in donating, but for now, she asks that those who wish to support her work visit the project’s website, ruffnertreehousevillage.com.