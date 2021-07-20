25-year-old dead after car accident in Lee County, passenger in critical condition

BEAUREGARD, Ala. (WIAT) — A 25-year-old man has died in Lee County following a car accident Tuesday afternoon, according to the county coroner’s office.

The Salem man, identified as Marquez D. Thomas, died while in the intensive care unit of Piedmont Regional Midtown Hospital.

Thomas and a female passenger were driving north on Highway 51 when he ran off the roadway. Both the driver and passenger were ejected from the vehicle.

The passenger remains in the hospital in critical condition.

“Neither were believed to have been wearing seatbelts,” a press release from Lee County Coroner Bill Harris said.

Alabama State Troopers will continue to investigate the incident.