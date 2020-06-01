25 people arrested during protest in Hoover Sunday

HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Sunday, the Hoover Police Department responded to protests that occurred on Montgomery Highway near Hoover City Hall as well and along Municipal Lane, arresting a total of 25 people.

According to city officials, 20 people were arrested and charged with disorderly conduct. The other arrests included:

1 (Disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, assault)

1 (Harassment, resisting arrest, assault)

3 (Disorderly conduct and resisting arrest)

One police officer sustained minor injuries. There were no reports of property damage as a result of the protest.

Similar protests were held Saturday night on Montgomery Highway and the Galleria, where 20 people were arrested on different charges like disorderly conduct, criminal trespass, resisting arrest and, in one instance, carrying a firearm during a demonstration. No officers were injured, but there was damage done to the outside of Jared jewelry story and Von Maur.

LATEST POSTS