CLEBURNE COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office made a historic drug bust after a brief police chase Monday.

According to CCSO, a deputy saw a driver traveling at speeds of over 100 mph just before 12:30 p.m. on I-20. The deputy then attempted to conduct a traffic stop but when they exited the vehicle, the suspect fled the scene, thus leading to a chase.

Spike strips were placed at the intersection of County Roads 13 and 6 and the suspect’s vehicle came to a stop and authorities were able to arrest the driver. During a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered an estimated 240 pounds of marijuana inside.

This was the largest amount of drugs taken in by the department in its history, CCSO says.

The driver was later identified as Deshaun Jamyes Sir-Cunningham, 22. He has been charged with attempting to elude law enforcement, trafficking marijuana, reckless endangerment and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

He is now being held at the Cleburne County Jail.