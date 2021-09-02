24-year-old man missing following boating accident on Lake Martin

TALLAPOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 24-year-old man is missing following a boating accident on Lake Martin Thursday afternoon.

According to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, the accident occurred at approximately 1 p.m. Thursday in Tallapoosa County near the Willow Point Golf Course. ALEA reports that the man, who is from Colorado, was a passenger on the boat. His name has not been released as of Thursday evening.

Searchers with the Alexander City Fire Department and the Alexander City Rescue Squad are currently on scene searching for the man.

Nothing further is available as Troopers with ALEA’s Marine Patrol Division continue to investigate.