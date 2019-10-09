ADPH: 24 cases of vaping-related lung disease reported

In this photo taken Sunday, March 19, 2017, vaping enthusiasts demonstrate their skills at a vape talent show in northern China’s Tianjin Municipality. A state news agency says China is preparing to impose controls on the content of liquid and additives used in electronic cigarettes amid rising global concern about deaths and illnesses blamed on vaping. (Chinatopix Via AP)

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — The number of cases of alleged lung disease from vaping the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is continuing to rise.

As of Wednesday, the ADPH has received 24 reports of lung disease associated with electronic cigarette use, or vaping. According to the department, of the 24 reports, two have been confirmed to be linked to vaping, three are probable vaping-related cases and six remain under investigation. The remaining 13 cases have been proven to not be vaping related.

Last week, the department confirmed the first vaping-related death in Alabama to a man in East Alabama.

Although the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are still investigating what makes these vaping cases harmful, some evidence suggests THC products may be playing a role in the outbreak. In a CDC report released last month, approximately 77 percent of the people in the outbreak reporting using THC containing e-cigarettes, or ones containing both THC and nicotine.

The ADPH is requesting health care providers to report any cases of “suspected serious respiratory illness” they treat among patients who use e-cigarettes or vaping devices.

