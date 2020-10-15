22-year-old man charged with sexual extortion in Tuscaloosa County

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — On Wednesday, a 22-year-old man turned himself over to law enforcement on sexual extortion charges.

Austin J. Brown is charged with two felony counts of sexual extortion and two misdemeanor counts of harassing communications. According to the Tuscaloosa Police Department, agents with the West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force and investigators with the University of Alabama Police Department have been actively working reports filed by multiple alleged victims against Brown, first starting on Oct. 6.

“The details of these cases are very sensitive in nature and will not be disclosed at this time,” West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force commander Lt. Darren Beams said in a written statement.

Brown was booked into the Tuscaloosa County Jail on $31,500 bonds, but has since been released.

“Investigators expect to file more charges against Brown as the investigation continues,” Beams said. “We ask that any other victims from our area to please come forward and contact police.”

The West Alabama Human Trafficking Task Force can be reached at 205-248-4750 and the University of Alabama Police Department can be contacted at 205-348-5454.

