$218K in death of worker hit by wood in jammed machine

SELMA, Ala. (AP) — An Alabama lumber and flooring company has been fined $218,000 in the death of a worker hit by wood while trying to clear a jammed machine.
The Occupational Safety and Health Administration says Miller & Co. Inc. failed to protect the worker at its plant in Selma.
OSHA says the company failed to make sure the machine wouldn’t start up during maintenance, or to teach employees such lockout procedures.
It also cited the company for failing to ensure machines had proper protective equipment. OSHA did not identify or give the sex of the worker.
