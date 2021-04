BESSEMER, Ala. (WIAT) — On Tuesday, a Midfield man was shot and killed in Bessemer, according to authorities.

Bessemer police are investigating a homicide that occurred on the 1000 block of 26th Street North in Bessemer Tuesday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office identified Keaderick Terrod Robertson, 21 of Midfield, as the individual who was shot and killed in Bessemer.

The investigation is ongoing. Stay with CBS 42 as this story develops.