TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Troopers are investigating after a drowning at Lake Lurleen State Park in Tuscaloosa County over the weekend.

According to ALEA, a 21-year-old Northport man drowned around 1 p.m. Sunday afternoon. The victim, unidentified, was swimming with other people when he went under and failed to resurface.

The victim’s body was recovered and sent to Montgomery for autopsy.