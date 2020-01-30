21-month-old child taken to hospital in ‘critical condition’, couple arrested for child abuse

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A 21-month-old child is in critical condition at Children’s Hospital in Birmingham after the child’s mother and stepfather allegedly abused him.
According to Attalla Police Chief Dennis Walker, Maria Francisco Huang, 27, and Jose Morales Calvo, 28, have been arrested for felony aggravated child abuse on the toddler. Huang was arrested Friday and Calvo was taken into custody Tuesday.
Both suspects are in the Etowah County Jail on $250,000 bonds.
No other information has been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is an ongoing story.
