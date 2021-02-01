20th Anniversary Mercedes Marathon postponed until 2022 due to pandemic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Runners who were looking forward to the popular Mercedes-Benz Marathon will have to wait until 2022 after it was announced Monday that the race will be postponed.

Birmingham Marathon, Inc. and Mercedes-Benz U.S. International, Inc. (MBUSI) have jointly decided to postpone the 2021 Mercedes-Benz Marathon Weekend out of caution amid the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The 20th Mercedes Marathon will now be held a full year later – in February of 2022.

“Based on the current situation with COVID-19 and the inability to secure event permits for the postponed April date, we could not in good conscience proceed with hosting the event this spring,” said Valerie Cuddy, Chairman of the event. “We understand it is a huge disappointment, but this is necessary for the health and safety of all involved. The pandemic has deeply impacted planning, access to resources needed to carry out the race and the uncertainty will not allow us to put on a quality event and protect our runners, staff and volunteers who have made the event so successful during its 19-year history.”

Birmingham Marathon, Inc. will be reaching out to all registered participants to confirm options to roll over registrations to the 2022 event.

The modified Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Alabama’s Kids Mercedes-Benz Marathon is still taking place.