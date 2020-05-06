2025 World Police and Fire Games coming to Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) – Birmingham will be the location of the 2025 World Police and Fire Games.

The decision was announced Wednesday.

“From the beginning, we were impressed by all that Birmingham has to offer,” World Police and Fire Games President LC Collins said in a written statement. “We believe that this city is the whole package – from its venues, infrastructure and history of hosting major events, to its entertainment, dining, and attractions. This is a special place, and we are confident that our first responders, spectators and their families are going to be a part of an event to remember.”

The 2025 World Police and Fire Games will take place June 27 to July 6 and feature more than 10,000 first responders competing in 1,600 medal events. The full lineup of sports will be announced in the future but is expected to include more than 55 disciplines, ranging from more traditional offerings like cycling, golf, softball and angling, to unique competitions like ‘ultimate firefighter,’ ‘toughest competitor alive,’ CrossFit, stair climb, and dragon boat. Events will be hosted at more than 35 venues across the city and will be free and open for all spectators.

“Birmingham is thrilled to open its doors to the 2025 World Police and Fire Games,” Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin said. “We’re a city that thrives on the spirit of competition. When our world begins to return to a place of normalcy post-quarantine, it’s events like the World Police and Fire Games that will offer the camaraderie and celebration our residents are currently craving. It will be an incredible way to keep Birmingham’s momentum rolling following The World Games in 2022.”

“It’s exciting to be able to look past COVID-19 to a time when we will be able have events again,” added Jefferson County Commissioner Steve Ammons, “The World Police and Fire Games is expected to have an economic impact of $75 million on the Birmingham region and will showcase our home to over 150,000 people between athletes, supporters and spectators. I’m confident that we will be prepared to host in 2025, especially following our expected success of The World Games in 2022.”

Founded in 1987 as a biennial international sporting event, the World Police and Fire Games celebrates the service and dedication of first responders around the world, and unites them to participate in a wide range of fierce-but-friendly athletic competitions equally built on competitiveness and comradery.

