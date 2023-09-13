Content sponsored by Jasper Area Entertainment.

This year’s Foothills Festival, hosted annually in Jasper, Ala., has a weekend line-up stacked with music industry heavy-hitters and rising stars alike.

The festival, which became an annual event in 2013, will begin rain or shine, at 5 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 15 and will conclude at 10 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

Featuring a line-up of renowned musicians, performances from local music acts, over 140 vendors supplying everything from food to handmade crafts and a “Family Fun Zone” that will be filled with an abundance of activities for the kids, there will be no shortage of fun to be had.

Now, without further ado, here is an exhaustive list of your 2023 Foothills Festival headliners:

The Marshall Tucker Band

The men behind more than 20 studio albums– many of which have achieved multi-platinum status– and a catalog full of hits known far and wide like “Heard It in a Love Song,” “Can’t You See” and “Fire on the Mountain” are set to take the stage Sept. 15 at 9 p.m., closing night one of the festival.

“We have been in and around Jasper many times over the years. So, this will be a fun performance date for sure. We’re excited about being there and seeing all our old friends in the area,” said Doug Gray, lead singer of The Marshall Tucker Band.

Scott Stapp

The GRAMMY Award-winning solo artist with more than ten #1 singles and the voice of rock band, Creed, will close out the festival on Sept. 16 at 9 p.m.

Tonic

Set to perform Sept. 16 at 7:30 p.m., this multi-platinum, GRAMMY Award-nominated trio with widely known hits like “If Only You Could See” and “Take Me as I Am,” which earned the trio one of said GRAMMY Award nominations, is known for their lyrically eloquent rock anthems.

“We’re looking forward to hanging and playing music in Jasper. We love the downtown charm and Main Street America feel,” said band members Emerson Hart, Jeff Russo and Dan Lavery in a joint statement.

Vertical Horizon

Known across genres for their smash hit album, Everything You Want, and radio hits like “Best I Ever Had (Grey Sky Morning)” which topped country charts in 2005 for country artist Gary Allan, Vertical Horizon will start their set at 6 p.m. on Sept. 16.

Shane Profitt

Still working a full-time, 9-to-5 job at the end of 2021, Shane Profitt has quickly risen through the country music ranks, now opening at sold out venues for his personal country music hero, Chris Janson, and performing original songs like, “Country Boys.”

Profitt will take the stage at 7:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.

Taylor Hunnicutt

Set to play on Sept. 15 at 6 p.m., singer/songwriter and Alabama native, Taylor Hunnicutt, has a sound rooted in Blues, Soul, Country and Americana, and with soul-shaking original tracks like “Flower in a Drought” and “All or Nothin’,” Hunnicutt is certainly one to keep an eye– and all ears– on.