TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Greater Alabama Fire Service Explorers and the Alabama Fire College are hosting the 2023 Fire Explorer Weekend this Saturday and Sunday.

People ages 14-20 from across Alabama and a group from Cobb County, Georgia, are receiving a first-hand experience in firefighting skills. The program is looking to develop future fighters as fire and emergency services within Alabama and the U.S. are searching for future candidates.