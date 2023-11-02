BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2023 Birmingham Public Library Local Authors Expo will be at the Central Library from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday.

According to BPL, the expo will showcase over 30 Alabama authors, including those from the Birmingham area. The free event’s theme is “The Different Paths to Publish.” Bestselling Christian fiction author Vanessa Davis Griggs and Joi Miner, who recently received the title of “America’s Next Great Author,” will be guest speakers.

The expo is described as an opportunity for readers to find and meet their new favorite authors and for Birmingham to support local authors. For more information on the event, click here. To find out what authors are attending, click here.