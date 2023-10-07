LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — The final day of the 2023 Barber Vintage Festival is Sunday.

Gates will open at 8 a.m. and close at 5:30 p.m. There will be demo rides and American Historic Racing Motorcycle Association road racing. The AHRMA is also set to have flat track practice, heat races and main races.

The Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., but access to the museum requires a separate ticket from the festival that can be purchased onsite. There will be six seminars at the museum, which can be found here along with the rest of Sunday’s schedule.

The parade lap will be from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Drivers must be 19 years old, and passengers are required to be 14 years old. All bikes must be a minimum of 125 cc.

Click here to buy tickets for the festival and parade laps. All car and motorcycle parking will be free onsite Sunday.