2021 World Games counting down to Opening Day Ceremony at Legion Field

BIRMINGHAM, Ala (WIAT)— There’s 18 months left until more than 3,500 athletes from around the world come together in Birmingham to compete in the 2021 World Games.

The event hasn’t been held in the United States since 1981.

The Opening Ceremony will be at Birmingham’s historic Legion Field July 15, 2021.

But before then, World Games 2021 CEO Nick Sellers says there’s a lot of work to be done to make sure the event is “world class and top notch”.

In a press conference Friday afternoon, Sellers gave an update on the games alongside several community leaders and International World Games leaders.

They also revealed the official countdown clock on display in Birmingham.

Sellers says they are working to finalize venues, plan transportation and hospitality accommodations, security, and secure sponsors.

Some of the participating venues include Legion Field, the Birmingham Crossplex, UAB, and Oak Mountain State Park.

Sellers says the opportunity for sponsors is still open. He says they’ve raised about $17.5 million of their $35 million fundraising goal.

He and the World Games board say they’re confident they’ll reach their goal.

“I believe if we come together right now in this moment and everyone leans in together and joins forces, this will be a historic moment for our community,” Sellers said.

You can learn more about the 2021 World Games here.

