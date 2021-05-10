2021 Whataburger Bass Master Elite Tournament coming to a close in Gadsden

ETOWAH COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — The top 10 anglers of the 2021 Whataburger Bass Master Elite are competing for the title of Grand Champion and winner of $100,000 dollars.

This year, there were some big changes at the tournament due to high flood waters, which delayed the tournament by a day. The delay led to several challenges for anglers, which required some of them to change their fishing techniques.

The tournament is known for bringing in more than $1 million to the Gadsden community.

Officials with Greater Gadsden Area Tourism officials said they may have lost some anglers due to the tournament being postponed, but are pleased with the turnout this year. For the city of Gadsden, it’s the trickle-down effect of more money coming in to help local businesses that helps the community continue to grow.

“All these people are sleeping in hotels. They are all buying gas and these trucks and these bass boats they are buying a lot of gas. They are here. They’ve been here for seven days fishing by the time they leave out of here. So just the direct spending of what they are putting into a restaurant pocket or a hotels pocket,” said Hugh Stump, executive director of the Greater Gadsden Area Tourism.

The winner of the competition will gain some additional points to advance to the Bass Master Classic to be held later on this year.