2020 Presidential Candidate Joe Biden meets with Southern Mayors; Woodfin attends

ATLANTA, Ga. – (WIAT/AP) Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden met with several mayors from across the south while he was in Atlanta Thursday, including Birmingham mayor Randall Woodfin.
Thursday’s meeting is a signal of the importance of black voters to Biden’s bid for the Democratic nomination.
Woodfin said he appreciated the conversation with Biden which focused on issues dealing with housing, criminal justice and health care.
“He spoke from the heart,” Woodfin said.
Biden remains in the top tier of candidates because of his significant support from black voters.
