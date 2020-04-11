BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2020 Easter Egg “Drop By” Give-A-Way will be giving away 300 baskets on Saturday, April 11 at 12 p.m.

R.E.S.P.E.C.T., Commissioner Sheila Tyson, Summit Media, Councilor Crystal Smitherman- District 6, and More Than Conquerors Faith Church (MTCFC) Children’s Department are partnering up to give away Easter baskets filled with candy, games, prizes and COVID-19 safety rules given by President Trump.

With social distancing going on, MTCFC is following all CDC rules by wearing masks and gloves, and staying six feet apart. All parents and children are asked to stay in their cars and baskets will be placed on the back seat. Anyone can “drop-by” and baskets are first come, first serve.

If you have anymore questions or concerns, call 205-322-2644 or visit MTCFC.org.

