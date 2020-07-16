$20,000 reward being offered for information on Demopolis murder

DEMOPOLIS, Ala. (WIAT) — The Marengo County District Attorney’s Office and the Demopolis Police Department are hoping a big reward will help them solve a murder case.

A new $20,000 reward is being offered for information leading to an arrest in the murder of Shannon Steele, who was found shot dead in her home on Queensbury Lane back in December 2017. Two of her four young children were inside the home when she was found.

“If there’s anyone in the community that has information that they’ve been reluctant to bring forward, we’re hoping that the increase in reward that will be offered now will bring those people or that person forward to share that information with law enforcement,” Marengo County District Attorney Greg Griggers said.

If you have information that could help investigators solve Steele’s murder, call the DPD at 334-216-4077.