20-year-old Auburn student falls to death from 6th floor apartment balcony

AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — An Auburn student was rushed to the hospital Saturday afternoon after he was found lying on the sidewalk after falling from a sixth floor balcony.

The Auburn Police received a 911 call at about 3:55 P.M. for a medical call in the 200 block of North Gay Street at the Standard apartment complex. Upon arrival by police, Auburn Fire and EAMC EMS located a young man on the sidewalk that had apparently fallen from a sixth floor

balcony of the complex.

The 20-year-old Auburn student was rushed by ambulance to East Alabama Medical Center emergency room with critical injuries. Aggressive measures to save him were unsuccessful and he was pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The preliminary investigation does not indicate any foul play, however, a full investigation is underway by the Auburn Police and Lee County Coroner’s Office

The student’s body is being taken to the medical examiner’s office of the Alabama Dept. of Forensic Sciences in Montgomery for a postmortem examination. The incident remains under investigation by the Auburn Police and the Lee County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with information regarding this incident should call the Auburn Police Detective Division at 334-501-3140 or anonymously using the Auburn Tip Line at 334-246-1391, or the Lee County Coroner Secret Witness line at 334-742-4339. You may remain anonymous.