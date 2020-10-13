20 cars broken into at 5 different Tuscaloosa hotel parking lots

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The Tuscaloosa Police Department is investigating a string of car break-ins that happened over the weekend.

The thieves broke into the cars that were parked at five different hotels.

Captain Brad Mason says all the crimes are related and believes the same suspects committed the car burglaries.

“Obviously it’s a concern for us because we don’t want any victims of 20 crimes to occur. These are felonies that are occurring. Many times, people leave things in the car of value and so we want to stop these things from occurring,” Mason said.

Jon-Elyn Murphree is also concerned about so many car burglary cases. The University of Alabama student often studies at a coffee shop across the street from Hotel Indigo. Some cars in the parking lot were broken into.

“You hear about crimes, but when you hear that it’s in your area or somewhere you could be or have been, that is concerning and the fact that happened around midnight. People are still out and about, students going to bars and stuff on the weekends,” Murphree said.

TPD tells CBS 42 more than 20 cars were broken into in the parking lots of five hotels including Hotel Indigo, Comfort Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Hampton Inn and the Microtel Inn. No arrests have been made.

Captain Mason says this should serve as a reminder for car owners to be more cautious.

“We believe all the cases are related. The victim’s vehicles were locked, and we always tell people to lock your vehicle and don’t leave keys in your vehicle. And don’t leave personal property and items of value in your car,” Mason said.

Police believe some of the crimes may have been caught on video so investigators are looking at hotel security camera video hoping to identify suspects.

