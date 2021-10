CLAY, Ala. (WIAT) — A 2-year-old child was taken to Children’s of Alabama Hospital Thursday after being accidentally shot in the leg.

According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, the child was shot in the 5300 block of Highland Trace near Sweeney Hollow Road around 11:15 a.m. Authorities say the child did not suffer life-threatening conditions.

The details surrounding the shooting have not been released at this time. Stay with CBS 42 as this is a developing story.