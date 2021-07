10AM Update: Elsa continues to track west/northwest through the Caribbean. Winds have decreased to 70 mph, and has been downgraded to a tropical storm. It will continue to move quickly to the west today as a tropical storm. The forecast track takes it across the northern Caribbean toward the southern part of Hispaniola this weekend. Then it will weaken a little and move into Cuba on Sunday as a strong tropical storm. It is expected to cross Cuba on Sunday into Monday and emerge into the Florida Straits/SE Gulf of Mexico on Monday night as a tropical storm. There is still some question on how strong Elsa will be once it hits Cuba. It is already stronger than the forecast from the NHC.

One guarantee, Elsa will not disrupt your 4th of July plans. Right now, enjoy your 4th of July Weekend, but check back for updates starting Monday morning.