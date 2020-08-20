2-year-old killed after vehicle he was in crashes into abandoned building during storm

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office has released information regarding the death of a 2-year-old child Wednesday night.

According to Jefferson County Coroner Bill Yates, Kadarrius Martin, 2, was the passenger of a vehicle that crashed into an abandoned building in the 3700 block of Richard Arrington Boulevard. The child was taken to Children’s Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation but Yates noted in the report that the crash occurred during a “heavy rain storm.”

No other information has been released at this time. The Birmingham Police Department is investigating the incident.

